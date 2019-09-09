Veteran’s Memorial Stadium dedicated

Riverside Local School District hosted a dedication ceremony Friday night during the home football game motion for a re-naming of the football stadium as Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. A rock designating the dedication date also was installed. Local veterans were admitted to the game for free and were recognized on the field during the festivities. “With this re-naming of the stadium, we are wanting to honor all veterans in the area, both former and current military service members, for all of their sacrifices,” Superintendent Scott Mann said at a recent board of education meeting when the stadium name change was approved. (PHOTOS | RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS)