Locals meet with AGC, Nippon Express

Chamber CEO reports from Japan

The Tokyo Skytree viewed from the ground. (PHOTOS | BEN VOLLRATH)

Logan County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ben Vollrath submitted his second report of a local economic development trip to Japan as part of the annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association conference.

The trip, scheduled with the help of One Columbus, enables local leaders to meet with leaders of parent companies to local operations and plants, as well as with companies that may want to locate in the region.

The group also includes Mayor Ben Stahler, Bellefontaine City Council President Zeb Wagner and Logan Commissioner John Bayliss.

Vollrath reports:

Thursday in Tokyo was our best day so far as we were able to meet with leadership from both AGC Automotive, parent company of AGC Automotive Americas and Belletech Corp. and NEX Transport Inc.’s parent companies Nippon Express and Nitsu Shoji.

