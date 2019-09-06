21st Century Grant awarded to Indian Lake Schools

Projects will include funding for new boardwalk at ILES wetland

A boardwalk will be constructed at the Indian Lake Elementary School wetland, located east of the building, as a result of the district’s receipt of an $850,000 21st Century Community Learning Center five-year grant. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Indian Lake Local School District officials report the district has received a competitive $850,000 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant to enhance education for all students and support a multitude of opportunities, including the construction of a boardwalk to easily access the wetland area behind Indian Lake Elementary School.

The five-year grant is called Careers@ILS , and it will build on a three-year, 21st Century Grant received a few years ago.

“Only a handful of schools received funding in this grant cycle and I am so proud of everyone’s hard work on this initiative,” Indian Lake Superintendent Rob Underwood said. “Our staff is now finalizing the details on how this grant will most effectively serve our students.”

