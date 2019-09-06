Hale to be recognized with posthumous honor at annual Chamber dinner

HALE

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual awards to community members and local organizations at the Stars in Business Night of Recognition at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport, including a posthumous recognition for the late Alan Hale.

Hale will be honored with the annual Richard J. Rupp Leadership Award, presented to the person who has made a significant impact in Logan County with their outstanding leadership skills. This person will be recognized for their commitment, vision, and dedication to the community.

Mr. Hale passed away July 11 as a result of a bicycle accident in the Philippines, where he was serving his second tour as a Peace Corps Response Volunteer. He was a former assistant Logan County Prosecutor and was also instrumental in the growth of the Logan County Solid Waste District. Launching local recycling centers in Logan County municipalities was an initiative he undertook as the solid waste district coordinator, with a goal of zero waste by 2020.

