Come Play at the Peak grand opening set; perfect accreditation report received by agency

Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities officials announced at their Thursday evening meeting that a grand opening of the new Come Play at the Peak Playground located at Kaleidoscope Park is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Installation of the new handicap accessible playground equipment has begun, and will be completed in October.

“We encourage the community to join us for this much anticipated community celebration,” Superintendent Saul Bauer said.

“New equipment is being installed at the old Kaleidoscope park so children of all abilities can play for many years.”

