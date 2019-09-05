Local group kicks off Japan trip with visits to HLI, Panasonic

Logan County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ben Vollrath has provided the Examiner with the first report of a local economic development trip to Japan as part of the annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association conference.

Logan County’s contingent met today with AGC Inc. officials as part of their trip to the annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association conference. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A central part of the trip scheduled with the help of One Columbus is visiting with leaders of parent companies to local operations and plants and meeting with companies that may want to local in the region.

Vollrath reports:

After a 3:30 a.m. Monday departure from Bellefontaine, a short flight to Minneapolis, a three-hour layover and a 12-hour flight to Japan, our group arrived in Tokyo at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The group includes Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler, Bellefontaine City Council President Zeb Wagner, Logan Commissioner John Bayliss, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann and myself.

We were all pretty worn out from the travels but were able to get settled into our hotel near the Shinagawa Station in south Tokyo and then meet up with five of our counterparts from Union County/Marysville for dinner.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!