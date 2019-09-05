Flood-damaged span among upcoming maintenance projects

Crews from the Logan County Engineer’s Office have scheduled upcoming bridge and road maintenance — work that will necessitate some temporary closures of local roadways.

A pickup truck traverses a bridge this morning on north County Road 32, which is slated for daytime closures all next week as crews from the Logan County Engineer’s Office repair damage caused by flash flooding that occurred june 19. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

One such repair project requires a week-long closure of a well-traveled county road to repair damage caused from heavy rains and flash flooding during the late spring and summer season.

Daytime closures of a bridge in the area of the 895 N. County Road 32, between State Route 47 and County Road 13, will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 13, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

