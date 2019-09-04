Proposed disc golf course at Southview Park toured

Efforts to expand available area opportunities for disc golfers of all skill levels are ongoing as the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District continues to work with the local players’ club to design and layout new courses in public green spaces.

Jason Stratton with the Hi-Point Hyzer’s disc golf club gestures towards potential hole loations of a proposed disc golf course at Southview Park Tuesday during a walking tour with Bellefontaine parks board members following a regular meeting. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Parks board members following a regular meeting Tuesday conducted at Southview Park took a walking tour of a proposed course that would weave in and around wooded brush areas on the southeast end of the park.

The proposed course at Southview would be smaller, and would probably be no more than nine holes, according to conversation between parks board members and Jason Stratton, a member of the Hi-Point Hyzer’s disc golf club.

