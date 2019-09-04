Benedetti: Columbus 2020 put us in the ‘big leagues’

Organization rebrands itself as One Columbus

Columbus 2020 has been “a game changer” for Logan County and will continue to be even as it rebrands itself and sets a vision for the future, Commissioner Paul Benedetti said after economic development organization announced its new name Tuesday.

“Being a part of Columbus 2020 upped our game,” Benedetti said. “It put us in the big leagues.

“We started getting 12 times the number of leads we were getting out of our previous economic development associations.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

