Zanesfield celebrates 200th anniversary

The Village of Zanesfield hosts a bicentennial celebration beginning Friday evening, Sept. 13, with food and music beginning at 5 p.m. at Helen Wonders Blue Memorial Park.

Festivities continue Saturday, Sept. 14, with a bean dinner at 11 a.m. at the Ebenezer Zane Cabin, homemade ice cream and cookies served on the front lawn of Sloan Library from 1 to 3 p.m., and other activities, including performances by the Benjamin Logan High School Jazz Band from 1 to 3 p.m.