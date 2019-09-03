Clerk of Courts to end notary public applications, renewals filings

An Ohio Senate bill designed to expedite thenotary public options and provide uniformity for the application process goes into effect later this month, leading Logan County Clerk of Courts Barb McDonald to close the window for filing applications through her office.

People who want to become notary publics or want to renew their commissions will have until Friday, Sept. 6, to file with McDonald’s office.

She set the deadline so that her staff could complete the work prior to Sept. 19, the day clerks of courts across Ohio will lose authority to do so.

Moving forward, notary public applications will be handled through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. It will cost more to become a notary and there will be schooling requirements for new applicants and renewals.

Justin Dinovo, president of Citizens Federal Savings and Loan Association, said the law will require institutions such as his to plan six months to a year out to make sure the staff has the necessary notaries.

As for the costs, he said, “The application and renewal processes are a little more expensive but when it’s spread over a five-year period it’s not that much.

“For us there are some benefits. Right now there are 88 different ways to handle notary applications and renewals. This bill streamlines it.”

