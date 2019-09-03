Lighting up Indian Lake

A total of 5,760 flares were part of the 58th annual Ring of Lights Sunday on Indian Lake shores, organized by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce. For the first time in decades, this year’s ring of fire event began with a flyover from the Grimes Airport experimental Flying Lab plane. Previously known as the “red flare spectacular,” the event originally was intended to signal the end of summer, but in more recent yearshas been branded as a way to kick-off fall and winter activities at the lake. The tradition originated decades ago in Seneca Lake, N.Y., by the Seneca Indians who would celebrate a successful harvest by building and lighting bonfires on the shores of the lake.