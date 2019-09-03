Tractor tradition returns

Youngsters race to pick up candy from approaching antique tractors Saturday during the annual Labor Day parade in West Liberty. Tractors and a number of other vehicles paraded through town Saturday to kick-off the 54th annual Labor Day Festival at Lions Park. Rain showers and thunderstorms popped up throughout the weekend, but didn’t shut down festivities, including a concert Saturday night featuring Honey Compass and a Shine FM concert Sunday evening with performers Micah Tyler and Tasha Layton, and many activities for children, such as a petting zoo, COSI on Wheels visits and a kiddie tractor pull. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)