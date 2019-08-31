New owners take over at T-P Lanes

When T-P Lanes was sitting empty nine years ago, local businessman Gene Ginn saved Bellefontaine’s bowling alley from falling into disrepair by buying it at auction and breathing new life into it.

Angie Ginn holds a photo of her late husband Gene, who purchased T-P Lanes in 2010 and brought the local bowling alley. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

Ginn got the business back on track, but he suddenly passed away in June 2018, leaving the future of the alley in question. Gene’s wife Angie oversaw operations for the last year, but felt it was best for all involved to sell the bowling alley to someone with a vision similar to the one of her late husband.

She did not have to look far.

This week she finalized the sale of T-P Lanes to longtime bowling alley employee Chris Thompson and his wife Katrina.

Longtime T-P Lanes employee Chris Thompson and his wife Katrina finalized their purchase of the business this week.(EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

“I knew I could never fill Gene’s shoes,” said Angie Ginn. “I am ready for a new chapter in my life.”

She believes T-P Lanes will stay in good hands under the Thompsons.

“I had several people approach me about buying it, but I hand picked Chris because of his loyalty to us. He knew this place better than anyone else. It is best for the community that Chris has it.”

