Take a walk to read

StoryWalk path surrounds BLES playground

Benjamin Logan Schools kindergartner Calvin Smith and third-grader Laurel Smith check out one of the StoryWalk stations at Benjamin Logan Elementary School. (PHOTO | BENJAMIN LOGAN SCHOOLS)

While some cannot wait to read, at Benjamin Logan Elementary School, students are now able to walk to read.

Now in place on a path surrounding the elementary playground, is a children’s picture book displayed in 16 stations.

StoryWalk includes laminated pages of a story from start to finish.

As the path is walked, directions are given to the next page in the story.

MILLER

Appropriately, the first book to be posted on the path is No Math at All, a book written by retired BLES teacher, Donna Miller, whose work was highlighted in an Examiner feature in 2016.

“Her book ... has delighted the students,” said Colleen Bodin, BLES principal.

The project was funded by a $1.2 million Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant. BLES, in collaboration with the Midwest Regional ESC, was the only school in Logan County to be awarded this funding to improve the language and literacy development of local children.

“Benjamin Logan educators and families are committed to improving literacy outcomes in our community,” said Sally Stolly, district curriculum director.

