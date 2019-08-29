An attitude for gratitude

ILMS students journal daily appreciation

Indian Lake Middle School fifth-graders Dalton Fullerton and Miley Humble make a daily entry in the their gratitude journals. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Indian Lake Middle School students are really thinking about the things they are thankful for this school year.

ILMS Co-Principal Erin Miller explained that every student in grades five through eight has received what’s called a gratitude journal. Starting this week, students will take about two minutes each day to write down one thing in their lives for which they are thankful.

Miller says research suggests that gratitude journals improve many aspects of a child’s perspective on life.

She wants this daily exercise to help students move toward a growth mindset and develop hope for the future.

“It’s not just about the disciplinary and academic benefits. It’s about taking the time to realize the good in all our lives, even if it’s something small like ‘my shoes held out for one more day or that my alarm went off on time,’” Miller explained.

