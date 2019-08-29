United Way aims to exceed $1 million again

Alison Marker’s eyes were opened to the plight of the homeless during a high school cheerleading trip to Columbus.

“There were lots of homeless people in the streets which is something we didn’t see in Bellefontaine,” the president of Thomas & Marker Construction Co. said during today’s 2019 United Way of Logan County Campaign kickoff.

“A friend on the squad said, ‘Why don’t they just get a job?’ It’s a pretty simple idea, but it is a much more complicated solution.”

This year’s campaign chair said she began to explore the plight of the homeless and people who live in poverty which led to years of social work and a private psychotherapy practice before joining the family construction business.

Still, Marker has the heart to help which is why she is passionate about the United Way. She believes it is a critical component to helping people obtain the resources to find safe housing, food, mental health services, life skills and jobs.

She challenged the morning’s 100 or so attendees to help reach a goal of $1 million.

“I know we can hit that,” Marker said. “We did exceed it last year and we can do it again.”

