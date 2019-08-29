Staff, students to offer input on campus renovations

Teachers, staff and students will have an active role in determining final design priorities and layout for Ohio Hi-Point Career Center’s ongoing building renovation, according to discussion Wednesday in a regular meeting of the board.

Work is slated to begin on the Hi-Point campus around January, but plans for design and layout are ongoing as teachers and staff meet with architects to review plans for what classrooms and building layouts will look like, school board members were told.

A design committee is set to work with vendors to get furniture set up to stage a mock classroom, and students will test the furniture and layout and offer their opinions.

A total of $34 million in bonds were recently sold at a 3 percent interest rate to finance the project. The district announced in July its plans to sell bonds underwritten by Hilltop Securities Inc.

