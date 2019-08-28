Artwork offers uplifing messages

A Riverside Elementary School art teacher utilized her personal insights into her students’ lives as the inspiration behind the designs for a summertime project that is now offering daily encouragement to pupils in the form of colorful artwork.

Riverside Elementary School art teacher Abby Steinke painted each of the Riverside Schools student bathrooms this summer with colorful and encouraging messages that greeted the pupils when they returned for classes earlier this month. (PHOTOS | RIVERSIDE SCHOOLS)

Abby Steinke said she spent several days prior to the district’s open house Aug. 12 painting each of the three sets of the school’s boys and girls bathrooms with a variety messages, such as “Press Start on Your Best Life” with a video gaming theme, “Be Brave” and “Be Kind” intertwined with bees buzzing about a floral background, and “Explore the Day” wording surrounded by a Riverside Pirate ship and other modes of transportation, from airplanes to cars.

She related the idea for the effort was spurred from conversations she had with her art club members last school year. The fourth- through sixth-graders were interested in finding ways to beautify and decorate their school building.

“I had seen viral posts on social media from other schools who had painted or printed decals for their bathrooms and hallways,” Steinke said.

“I kept putting a bug in my principal’s ear that our hallways could use some more color, pictures etc. Over the summer, our high school principal, Kelly Kauffman, emailed me saying she had heard I was interested in doing some projects.

“After asking what she had in mind, she sent me a link to another set of pictures of painted messages in the bathrooms. It pretty much went from there.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!