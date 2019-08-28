‘Examiner’ editor to exit

Miriam Baier, who has been editor of the Bellefontaine Examiner for the past 10 years, ends her career with the newspaper on Friday.

MIRIAM BAIER

Just 21 and engaged to be married when she started working in March 1979 as a reporter in the newsroom under the tutelage of Editor Gene Marine, she saw some six editors come and go before she assumed the position in 2009.

The inevitability of change may be the only remaining constant, and the Examiner certainly is not exempt from it. The newsroom itself and the acquisition of news has changed drastically in 40 years, she recalls. Then, phone calls and face-to-face visits were the modes of news gathering. Reporters had beats they would walk daily to pick up information along the way. Computers were brand new and still were accompanied by the routine clackity-clack of manual typewriters and the occasional electric version. People bustled in and out of the newspaper with news and exchanges throughout the day. The paper was printed in the afternoon in the press room.

Now, information is routinely exchanged via e-mails and cell phones through texts or social media apps. Only one electric typewriter is used occasionally in the business office and the press room is now otherwise occupied. As a result of how information is acquired, the news industry itself has had to change drastically over four decades and the Examiner has followed suit, evolving and progressing as needed. The Examiner now can be digitally downloaded at readers’ fingertips and news obtained at the swipe of a screen, and it necessitates quick decisions and results by the editorial staff.

“The years have flown by and my life has been lived accompanied by the pages of the Examiner,” said Baier, who enjoys reading, fashion accessories and following the Cincinnati Reds. “It’s been a good ride and it’s a good time for my exit.

“I have vivid memories of my mom reading the Examiner and doing the crossword puzzle in our living room every night the paper was delivered in my childhood, and it’s been a pleasure to have the Examiner in my adult memory bank, as well.”

A native of Belle Center, she and her husband, Jim, a fellow Belle Center native who farms and is a former Indian Lake Middle School teacher, have three children and five grandchildren and reside outside Huntsville. They marked their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.

“I often say, ‘I wish I had a week to put out a daily because I would do some things differently,’ but I don’t get that luxury. Sometimes, things happened I have regretted, but at the end of the day, I’ve been surrounded by people whose professionalism and dedication to the Examiner are second to none,” Baier stated.

“That’s made for a product I greatly respect and admire not only for its heritage, but for its presence, which remains as necessary as when the right to a free press was established.”