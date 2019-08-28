Cooperation between civic groups, local businesses vital to Indian Lake health, recreational opportunities

Ongoing public-private partnerships between local businesses and civic organizations continue to prove integral to the addition of year-round activities at Indian Lake, as well as the overall health of the lake itself.

Old Field Beach is one of the most popular Indian Lake-area destinations featuring an extended beach and swimming opportunities, a dog park and new this year, a nine-hole disc golf course. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The Indian Lake Development Corporation, in conjunction with the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce, Indian Lake Watershed Project and the Indian Lake State Park work year-round to add amenities around the lake, improve or repair existing attractions and work to ensure that as many folks as possible can comfortably visit all the lake has to offer.

This year marked the first season for a nine-hole disc golf course at Old Field Beach.

