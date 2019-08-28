New mobile app provides real-time updates

Parents and guardians of West Liberty-Salem students are afforded a more direct connection with school staff and administrators with the creation of a new mobile app that can be downloaded to any smart phone.

A new mobile app provides realtime updates to West Liberty-Salem students and parents. (EXAMINER SCREEN SHOT | NATE SMITH)

The WLS Tigers app is available for download from any Android or Apple device and provides realtime updates and communication from district personnel, WL-S school board members were told Tuesday in a rescheduled regular meeting.

Teachers and administrators may post brief updates in a “live feed” similar to existing social media applications. Athletic event schedules, a staff directory, lunchroom schedule and forms and documents are also listed within the app.

Users may also opt-in to receive school notifications, such as weather delays. The mobile app incorporates all the information that would otherwise be available on the school’s Web site.

Board members on Tuesday approved a one-year extension of the School Emergency Response to Violence Grant for the 2019-20 school year in the amount of $33,016.73, which funds continue mental health and counseling services for students.

WL-S has received grant and public reimbursement funds for students’ grief and mental health counseling since the January 2017 shooting incident at the high school.

School board members also approved a contract with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office to employ Officer Brad Jarzab to return as the school student resource officer at a cost of $49,919.50 for the 2019-20 school year.

In matters of personnel, the board approved creation of an assistant middle school cross country coach for this fall sports season, citing an increase in student participation. Currently, more than 30 students are participating in middle school cross country.