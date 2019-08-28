City council approves $15,000 bike path gift

Bellefontaine City Council members moved ahead Tuesday with a $15,000 contribution to the Simon Kenton Pathfinders to help with the chip seal paving project.

Their action opens the way for City Auditor Fred Brentlinger to cut a check to the non-profit organization Friday.

Council’s action comes after this year’s project to chip seal 5.22 miles of the 15.8 mile link from Bellefontaine to a network of paths that reach the Ohio River near Cincinnati.

The bike path is now paved from Bellefontaine south to the Logan-Champaign county line.

Just 3.6 miles of gravel path remain and the Pathfinder’s executive board voted last week to restructure a contract with the Champaign County Engineer’s Office and move money within the organization’s budget to move ahead with chip seal paving of the last section.

Crews have begun preparation of the gravel bed and the project could be done within weeks, the Pathfinders report.

Bellefontaine, the Logan County Commissioners and the Lake Township Trustees all have contributed to the project this year along with a number of civic organizations. The commissioners gave $10,000 and Lake Township added $5,000.

The Pathfinders was founded in 1997 and worked to connect Urbana to Springfield. In 2012, the group applied for a $500,000 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant.

The grant was award in 2013 and administered through the city of Bellefontaine, a critical requirement to use the money.

