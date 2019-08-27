Crowd funding effort aims to buy Mac-O-Chee Castle

A nearly $1 million crowd funding initiative is under way to ensure that Mac-OChee Castle does not become private property, closed off to the public.

An ambitious crowd funding effort has begun to keep Mac-O-Chee Castle open to the public when it goes to bid Oct. 19. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Margaret Piatt of Piatt Castles Inc. announced in late July the historic landmark located at 2333 State Route 287, West Liberty, would be sold at auction Oct.19.

A not-for-profit entity has been established with the stated goal of raising some $960,000 in member contributions for the purpose of submitting a winning bid on the castle and neighboring farm house, and to perform badly needed repairs.

A board of directors including Roberta Yoder, Kristie Herlong, Amy Yoder Alycia Brehm and Dustin Gardner has been established to oversee the fundraising campaign.

