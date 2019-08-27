Courthouse tour

Former Logan County Clerk of Courts employee Alice Ann Pruett accompanied by her friend, Cheryl Dodds looks over the renovated Logan County Common Pleas Court courtroom during Monday’s open house and self-guided tour. Around 200 people took advantage of the open house to see the work accomplished during a six-year closure of the Logan County Courthouse. Most of the $15 million project focused on fixing storm damage to the clock tower sustained in a June 29, 2012, derecho and replace the failing mansard-style roof which was at risk of collapsing. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)