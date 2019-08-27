Consultant outlines treasurer search timeline

Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education members were provided with a detailed timeline at their Monday evening meeting from a consultant who is assisting with the district’s treasurer search to replace Treasurer Keith Krieger, who retires effective Dec. 31 following more than 40 years of service to the district.

Chris Mohr from K-12 Consulting reported the Bellefontaine City Schools treasurer position will be posted statewide today, with an application deadline of Sept. 20.

“We feel that this is good timing with the start of the new school year,” he said.

“Currently, there is only one other district with a statewide treasurer search, so that also bodes well for us.

“Many times, applicants want to know why the current treasurer is leaving, and with Mr. Krieger in place for 40 years, that says a lot.”

Staff members, board members and administrators were involved in creating a district profile that will be presented to potential candidates, along with treasurer qualifications that are being sought for the position.

“With this district profile, we’ll be able to heavily recruit and give candidates a picture of what the district is all about,” Mohr said.

