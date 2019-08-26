The ring of fire

Flyover returns to kick off Sunday’s annual flare event around Indian Lake shores

More than 5,700 flares will be lit beginning about 9 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with the annual ring of fire celebration on the shores of Indian Lake.



ALSO PICTURED IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: The historic Grimes Flying Lab plane returns for a flyover to signal the start of the celebration. (PHOTOS | INDIAN LAKE CHAMBER)

Return of an aerial flyover to signal the start of the event highlights the annual Ring of Fire organized by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1, along Indian Lake shores.

For the first time since 1986, this year’s ring of fire event will begin with a flyover from the Grimes Airport experimental Flying Lab plane.

“This (colorful) spectacular of lights show plane will fly over the lake at 9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, signaling everyone to light your flares,” the Indian Lake chamber reports.

A total of 5,760 flares have been purchased this year at a cost of $11,000. This year marks the 58th ring of lights. The event dates to 1961, and is one of the oldest Indian Lake traditions.

