Hillclimb revival

Car enthusiasts converged on the Logan County area this weekend for the Bellefontaine Hill Climb Revival, bringing back a racing tradition taking place on the Corkscrew Hill stretch of County Road 28 that originated in the 1950s and continued into the early 1970s. Organizers reported a total of 90 cars were entered for all of the weekend’s events.

Participants staged a car show Sunday by the Logan County Courthouse, which was followed by an awards ceremony for the weekend. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

A Jaguar makes its way up Corkscrew Hill Saturday during the time trial racing. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

A Fiat climbs Corkscrew Hill during Saturday’s racing action. Festivities kicked off Friday with registration and tours at the Honda Heritage Center and an evening reminiscences reception at the Logan County History Center’s Transportation Museum. Saturday also featured a rally tour of Logan County, and Sunday featured autocross racing at Bellefontaine High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

CLICK ON AN IMAGE TO VIEW SLIDE SHOW



