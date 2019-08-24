Tanger’s Furniture mixing old-fashioned customer service with new-age shopping experience

A longtime local business staple has undergone a rebirth, adapting its product line and services to meet modern consumers’ needs, while still maintaining the charm and personal attention that made it so successful in the first place.

Well into their third year of owning and operating Tanger’s Furniture, 216 W. Columbus Ave., Brian and Mandy Osterfeld have greatly expanded the amount of available inventory and services, in conjunction with a potpourri of showroom renovations that make for a more inviting customer shopping experience.

Brian Osterfeld, left, and wife, Mandy pose in front of Tanger’s Furniture, 216 W. Columbus Ave. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

“So much has changed since we took over in October 2016, in terms of what we can offer our customers, and the way the inside of the store looks,” Brian reflected this week from the bottom floor showroom of recliners and easy chairs.

“What hasn’t changed, though, is our commitment to customer service and quality products. We’re still your neighborhood store, and we’re not using gimmicky sales tricks to close sales.”

