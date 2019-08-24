Paper, pencils, immunizations

Area school districts report small percentage of students not receiving required vaccinations

BY MANDY LOEHR and NATE SMITH, EXAMINER STAFF WRITERS

Bellefontaine Elementary School kindergartner Calli Sprague, 5, center, sits on her mother Tara’s lap while awaiting her school-required vaccinations administered by Logan County Health District nurses Kate Brentlinger, left, and Ashley Kunkel during a clinic Aug. 15 at the 310 S. Main St. facility. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Back-to-school time for area students may involve shopping for their first-day attire, getting a new look with a haircut and stocking up on all essential school supplies and backpacks.

Another stop along the way could include their local doctor’s office or the Logan County Health District to receive their required vaccines, which are mandated by Ohio law for students entering kindergarten and to attend school at any grade level.

While certain immunizations are required by law, local school district officials and representatives from the LCHD said there are a small percentage of Logan County students who are not receiving their required vaccines.

Last year, a local study of immunization trends was conducted by the health district and included a survey of five Logan County school districts. School staff surveyed reported anywhere from 1.3 percent to 11.9 percent of students were starting the school year without their complete immunizations.

These percentages of students who are not up-to-date on vaccines is much lower than a statewide statistic for childhood vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control reports that approximately 66.4 percent of children from age birth through 18 in Ohio have received their required vaccines, so nearly one-third would fall in the unvaccinated category.

Logan County school districts were surveyed in the fall of 2018 by Logan County Health District staff regarding the percentage of students who were reporting starting school without complete immunizations. This survey was part of a larger immunization study looking at trends in the county from 2013 through 2018. (GRAPH | LOGAN COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICT)

Logan County Health Commissioner Dr. Boyd Hoddinott said Thursday that the health district and area medical providers are strong supporters of the required immunizations. The LCHD recently received a $24,724 Get Vaccinated Ohio Grant to provide outreach and other educational opportunities directly related to the increasing immunization rates.

