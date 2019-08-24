SHOW NO MORE

Work began in earnest Friday morning razing the show arena on the Logan County Fairgrounds with Adam Kipker at the controls of the trackhoe. The new 12,000-square-foot show arena is expected to cost around $340,000 and the fair board has realized about $200,000 of the cost, including the $100,000 donated pledged by the Logan County Commission. Also assisting in the tear down was Sam Kinney, who provided a tractor-trailer to haul away debris. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)