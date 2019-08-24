SHOW NO MORE
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Work began in earnest Friday morning razing the show arena on the Logan County Fairgrounds with Adam Kipker at the controls of the trackhoe. The new 12,000-square-foot show arena is expected to cost around $340,000 and the fair board has realized about $200,000 of the cost, including the $100,000 donated pledged by the Logan County Commission. Also assisting in the tear down was Sam Kinney, who provided a tractor-trailer to haul away debris. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)