Wounded bald eagle to undergo rehab at Union County clinic

A wounded bald eagle spotted Thursday in the area of the Moundwood boat ramps along State Route 368 on the Indian Lake isles has been transported to a rehabilitation clinic for treatment.

A wounded bald eagle found Thursday on the Indian Lake isles has been transferred to a Union County clinic to be evaluated with the goal of rehabilitating the eagle and releasing it back into the wild. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE STATE PARK)

Several Indian Lake residents, construction workers and local visitors assisted Logan County Wildlife Officer Adam Smith with the location of the injured eagle.

It was grounded Thursday and unable to fly because of an injured wing.

The bald eagle has been turned over to Crows Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation in Union County, where it will be evaluated by the trained and certified wildlife rehabilitators that staff the facility.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!