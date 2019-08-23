Chambers honor Honda for 40 years of production

Honda’s Tom Shoupe has been on a tour of the area telling the story of the automaker’s 40-year history.

(PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY CHAMBER)

The executive vice president for Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. is finding people outside the counties that are home to Honda operations know very little about the company’s Ohio presence.

They don’t know that Honda was the first Japanese automaker to begin building cars in the United States nor that it was the first to fully develop new vehicles and begin exporting from the U.S. to other countries.

They also are amazed to learn about the company’s research and development arm and its Anna Engine Plant which can produce 1.3 million engines a year.

“Apparently 40 years is not long enough to get the story out,” Shoupe joked Thursday during a joint breakfast meeting of the Union and Logan county chambers of commerce.

“I’ve been with Honda for 32 1/2 years and it has gone quickly. But over the years I’ve heard countless stories from people who know someone who works at Honda.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!