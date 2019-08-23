Ridgemont board approves FFA trip to national convention

Ridgemont Board of Education members approved at their Thursday evening meeting the FFA chapter’s trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, and congratulated the chapter for being named in the Top Ten in the USA in three divisions, along with four individual members who will compete as agriscience fair finalists.

School officials report the chapter has been named a finalist in the National Model of Innovation Divisions of Growing Leaders and Strengthening Agriculture, as well as a finalist in the Model of Excellence by the National FFA Organization.

The Model of Excellence award rates chapters on activities that have been created for the students, chapter and community; and the Model of Innovation award, in the two divisions, celebrates Ridgemont’s innovative project ideas, officials related.

At the national convention, Ridgemont will compete against nine other chapters from across the country to vie for the number one ranking in each category.

