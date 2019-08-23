Country fair pageant royalty

Lee Gantt, Matt and Troy Band to perform Friday night at DCF

Royalty was crowned Thursday at the DeGraff Country Fair and includes, from the left, Junior King Myles Burk, Princess Arielle Stegal and Junior Queen Lorena Knox. Fair festivities continue today and Saturday, with fair rides opening at 5 p.m. Friday and evening entertainment includes Back Yard Safari on the front stage from 5 to 7 p.m.; Matt and Troy Band from 7 to 8 p.m.; and Nashville-based artist Lee Gantt from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, the parade kicks off at 2 p.m. and other activities include a 5K Run at 8 a.m. and Fun Run at 9 a.m. At noon, the rides open and community pep rally takes place at the stage. The Herb Johnson benefit corn-hole tournament begins at 4 p.m. in front of the fire department. Musical entertainment for the evening features Bamboo Harris from 7 to 11 p.m., and bingo also takes place at the firehouse. PHOTOS | DEGRAFF COUNTRY FAIR COMMITTEE