Candidates win petition appeals

Decriminalization proposals rejected

The Logan County Board of Elections in a special meeting Wednesday reversed itself on a pair of candidate petitions that it had previously declined to certify, and also took action on three other proposed initiatives to decriminalize marijuana in three local municipalities.

Elections board members have ultimately decided to accept and certify candidate petitions for Bradley Adams, Riverside Schools’ board of education, as well as for James D. Rice, Bokescreek Township Trustee.

The decision to ultimately accept those petitions was based on information provided by the candidates, guidance from the Ohio Secretary of State and Ohio Supreme Court precedent.

Those candidate petitions were rejected in the first place based on technicalities such as petition signatures from registered voters not matching exactly signatures on file with the board of elections.

For example, with the Adams petition, one of the signatures from a registered voter was printed, instead of written in cursive, and that printed signature did not match up with county voter rolls.

Another candidate petition was, in fact, certified, despite information to the contrary that came from the board of elections and ultimately released in the Examiner. Don Lewis has been certified as a candidate for Washington Township Trustee. His name was absent from the list of certified candidates previously sent from the elections board.

In other board of elections business, the “Sensible Marijuana” petitions have been formally rejected.

That action came at the recommendation of the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office, which serves as legal counsel to the board of elections. The decriminalization proposals for Lakeview, Russells Point and Huntsville would have reduced punishment for up to 200 grams of marijuana, including no jail time, fine or loss of license.

The decision to reject those marijuana decriminalization measures was based in part on a recent decision from the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals opinion that label the initiatives as changes to “administrative actions” of existing law.

The Ohio Constitution dictates a petition initiative may only propose legislative action, and may not dictate administrative action on existing law.

The case appeared for the 6th Circuit appeals court as a result of an action taken by the Portage County Board of Elections to decline certification of similar marijuana decriminalization efforts in Garrettsville and Windham, Ohio.