United Way 2020 allocation applications now available

New online process to streamline funding request process

The United Way of Logan County is extending the opportunity for local organizations to apply for status as a United Wayfunded agency and to receive allocations in 2020 from its upcoming fall campaign.

New this year, all funding requests must be made online on the organization's website at www.uwlogan.org, and all documentation must be submitted to the website by a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

United Way officials said the online application eliminates the need for applicants to make dozens of physical copies of their paperwork. It also allows applicants to upload existing financial documents from their organizations instead of calculating records to complete budget forms previously requested by United Way.

Though instructions detailing changes to the application process are online, the United Way also will be hosting an optional application training and question and answer session at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Bellefontaine office, 130 S. Main St.

Programs to receive United Way funding should further the organization’s mission to support the health, education and financial stability of every person in Logan County. Funding priority will be given to programs that align with United Way’s Strategic Plan and the 2018 Community Needs Assessment.

