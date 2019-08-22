PLAY project strategies presented to educators, families

Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities employees, local educators and families learned valuable skills for educating children with autism during a recent training session with a national leader in the field.

Nationally renowned autism expert, Dr. Richard Soloman, leads an intense workshop on the PLAY Project hosted by the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities. (PHOTO | BOARD OF DD)

Dr. Richard Soloman from the University of Michigan led a day-long, intense professional development for the Logan County Board of DD at St. Patrick’s Church Makley Hall.

The training introduced what’s known as The PLAY Project, which Dr. Soloman founded for early intervention, preschool and school-age children and even adults with autism.

Dr. Soloman says the main idea behind the PLAY Project is functional communication.

“All people who have trouble communicating have to deal with the interactional process. So that’s the first focus of the PLAY Project is to really help parents to connect with their children in a fun way, through play,” he explained.

“And then, once you have the basic connection, what I call back and forth interaction in the interactional process, then we start to work on the child’s developmental capacities.”

In addition, the Logan County Board of DD recognized several long-time employees during the annual professional development day, including Joy Badenhop, Liz Zantek-Rose and Deb Shotts for 25 years of service; Jenifer Schreiner for 15 years of service; and Gary Morris for 10 years of service.