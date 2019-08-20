Old gas station building comes down in Lakeview

Location to be redeveloped into public green space

Demolition of a former gas station at 110 Lake St., Lakeview, began Monday as part of a process to transform that area into a public park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Demolition of a former gas station in the village of Lakeview commenced Monday as part of a process to transform the property at 110 Lake Street into a public green space and local attraction for residents.

A public funding stream from the state of Ohio is paying for the demolition and associated site testing.

Abandon Gas Station grant funding for demolition, cleanup and property clearance is available to municipalities to help deal with the expenses related to the environmental cleanup and economic development costs to rehab former gas stations.

