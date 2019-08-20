DNA information helped solve 26-year-old rape case; perpetrator indicted

Genealogical DNA information has helped local authorities solve a 26-year-old rape and attempted murder case, Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart reports.

Ralph E. Bortree, 55, has been arrested for attempted aggravated murder for a July 31, 1993, cold case involving a then 19-yearold Logan County woman.

A special Logan County grand jury has handed up an indictment this morning charging Bortree with attempted aggravated murder.

The DNA evidence also implicated Bortree in three other cases in Shelby County stretching from May 23, 1992, to May 24, 1995.

However, charges will not be filed for those crimes as both Stewart and the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office determined the statute of limitations has run out.

In the Logan County case, the victim was driving to work when she was forced off the road by another vehicle. The suspect allegedly exited his vehicle, brandished a gun and ordered the victim into his vehicle.

She was driven to a remote area and raped. The suspect cut her throat, kicked her repeatedly and left her for dead in a ditch.

She survived by waiting until the suspect left and made her way toa neighboring home.

She was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators were unable to develop information at the time on potential suspects and the case was shelved until 2015.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!