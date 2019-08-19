Safety first

Mock crash, demonstrations offered at 7th annual event

Cody Warren of Bellefontaine, right, takes a photo of his son, Eli, standing next to Columbus Division of Police Mounted Units, Officer Ronald Zaleski on “Bo” and Officer Sandra Silva on “Annie.” (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

ALSO PICTURED IN MONDAY'S EXAMINER: Area first responders transport a patient actor to a CareFlight helicopter Saturday during a mock crash simulation at the seventh annual Community Safety Event at Southview Park.

Sirens from a Bellefontaine Fire Department engine and squad, along with a police cruiser blared as the vehicles raced Saturday afternoon into Southview Park to the scene of a twocar crash with reported serious injuries.

Just minutes later, the whir of a CareFlight helicopter could be heard overhead as the medical emergency response vehicle prepared to land and transport a patient who was cut out of a vehicle with the Jaws of Life.

Fortunately, the accident was being staged as a mock crash by first responders. Partnering with area resident actors, it was one of the demonstrations at the Bellefontaine Police Department’s seventh annual Community Safety Event at the park, which featured a number of other law enforcement and public safety agencies from the local, state and federal level.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!