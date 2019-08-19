Weekend fires displace family, destroy contents

First responders from multiple departments spent hours Saturday combating a barn fire at 6707 County Road 101, Huntsville, that ignited about 11:30 a.m.

A barn at 6707 County Road 101, Huntsville, was destroyed when it caught fire about 11 a.m. Saturday. Crews from three fire departments were dispatched to combat the blaze. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The outbuilding and its contents which included a tractor and grain wagon were a total loss, Huntsville Fire Chief Tim Jenkins said.

Total damage to property was estimated at about $15,000, he said.

An official cause has not yet been released. The 9.9 acre property is owned by Shishlo Gennadiy, according to Logan County Auditor’s records.

The barn was fully engulfed when crews from Huntsville Fire and EMS arrived on scene, and the flames were threatening an adjacent, larger structure. Richland and Rushcreek township fire departments were also called in to provide assistance.

No one was injured.

Home destroyed in Sunday fire

BY THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF

A family was displaced Sunday as a result of a fire that ignited about 1:25 p.m. at 5646 Township Road 212, in rural Bellefontaine.

No one was home when the fire started, the cause for which remains under investigation.

The residence is owned by David Wagler, Bellefontaine Fire reports. The home and its contents were a total loss, valued at $220,000.

