Helmlingers named grand marshals of weekend event

The DeGraff Country Fair Committee has announced that Ronnie and Judy Helmlinger will serve as the grand marshals for the 2019 DeGraff Country Fair parade that kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

JUDY, RONNIE HELMLINGER

The annual exposition featuring rides, musical entertainment, contests, food and more, runs from Thursday, Aug. 22, through Saturday, Aug. 24.

The grand marshals this year were founding members of the DeGraff Country Fair. Mr. Helmlinger was raised on his family’s farm on County Road 35 north of Quincy and his parents were Walter and Dorothy Helmlinger. Mrs. Helmlinger is a daughter of the late Alfred and Nova Wood.

