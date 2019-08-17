Reviving history

Bellefontaine Hill Climb readies to return after a 45-year absence

During a 21-year stretch from the 1950s through the early 1970s, car racing enthusiasts flocked to Logan County to take part in the Bellefontaine Hill Climb on the Corkscrew Hill stretch of County Road 28.

Photos courtesy of Barry Prosser

While the Bellefontaine Hill Climb has long been gone, it was not forgotten.

Sparked by the efforts of a group with ties to the original event, it will make a return to the county next weekend.

The Bellefontaine Hill Climb Revival will kick off with a reception Friday and will then continue with events Saturday and Sunday.

“This is about highlighting a significant part of American sports car racing history,” said Kurt Niemeyer, a longtime member of the Sports Car Club of America who has helped spearhead the Bellefontaine Hill Climb Revival.

“It was such a great event. I thought 45 years without having it was long enough.”

