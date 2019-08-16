Even still

Like a classic song that bonds generations to remain popular with fans young and old,the best events are those with enough drawing power to bring people together from all demographics and backgrounds.

Even Stevens poses in front of Indian Lake channels Wednesday as he prepares for the eighth annual Nashville Hitmakers show at Indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Now in its eighth year, the Nashville Hitmakers show at Indian Lake High School seeks to be the kind of concert that transcends generations and fans of all genres of music.

For Lewistown native Even Stevens, who hosts the annual concert benefiting the Indian Lake Watershed Project and ILHS music boosters, playing a night of music that brings people together is a critical part in maintaining another generational linchpin — Indian Lake.

“For me, it’s very important to see Indian Lake maintained and in good health, because this is the place where I grew up,” Even said Wednesday from a water-front residence of his sister, Sandy Helgeson, nestled between channels feeding the north side of the lake.

“I remember some years ago hearing about the troubles at Grand Lake St. Marys, and I think that’s terrible to have something happen to a lake, especially when it can be prevented,” he said, leaning back in a black, metallic garden chair, adjusting his glasses and squinting into a bright afternoon sun.

