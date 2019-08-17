Teen charged with murder in stabbing death of mother

CRYSTAL CAUDILL BRYCEN CAUDILL

A 16-year-old Riverside High School student has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the Friday morning stabbing death of his mother.

Brycen Caudill was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Friday, and is lodged in the Logan County Juvenile Detention Center, according to deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Crystal R. Caudill, 36, the suspect’s mother, was pronounced dead at Mary Rutan Hospital.

The victim went to a neighboring residence bleeding profusely around 7 a.m. Friday after she was attacked in her 207 E. Miami St. residence.

A fatal stabbing occurred this morning at 207 E. Miami St., DeGraff, and investigators were searching for the suspect at press time Friday morning. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)

Riverside Schools immediately initiated lockdown procedures, and a large manhunt was undertaken by all area law enforcement agencies, including officers of the Bellefontaine, Washington Township and DeGraff police departments, sheriff’s deputies and the troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Canine officers were dispatched and a drone and law enforcement helicopter also were deployed as part of the search.

Investigators and a canine unit search Friday morning in the area of Township Road 205 for a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in DeGraff. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)

About 11:30 a.m., deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the suspect from a property located at 10029 Trestle Road, St. Paris.

Law enforcement converged at the scene, and the teen was taken into custody without incident.

Law enforcement converged about 11:30 a.m. Friday at 10029 Trestle Road, St. Paris in Champaign County and apprehended Brycen Caudill, 16, in the suspected stabbing death of his mother, Crystal R. Caudill. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

Brycen is a Riverside High School student who has been on the honor roll and active in track and field.

Logan County Prosecutors may amend the charges as the investigation develops, deputies said.