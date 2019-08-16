DeGraff stabbing suspect in custody

BRYCEN CAUDILL

Authorities have located and secured the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old DeGraff woman.

The suspect, Brycen Caudill, 16, was located at a Champaign County residence, 10029 Trestle Road, St. Paris, and is in custody. Authorities reportedly received a 911 call from Brycen giving himself up.

Brycen is a Riverside School student who has been on the honor roll and active in track and field.

Law enforcement about 11:30 a.m. at 10029 Trestle Road, St. Paris in Champaign County and apprehended Brycen Caudill, 16, in the suspected stabbing death of his mother, Crystal R. Caudill. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

PREVIOUS STORY:

DeGraff woman dies in morning stabbing

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing which claimed the life of a 36-year-old DeGraff woman.

Investigators and a canine unit search this morning in the area of Township Road 205 for a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in DeGraff. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | T.J. HUBBARD)

Logan County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Furlong confirmed this morning Crystal R.Caudill went to a neighboring residence bleeding profusely around 7 a.m. today after she was attacked in her 207 E. Miami St. residence.

A fatal stabbing occurred this morning at 207 E. Miami St., DeGraff, and investigators were searching for the suspect at press time this morning.

She was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital where she died from her injuries, Furlong said.

Riverside Local Schools initiated lockdown procedures as deputies, troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department converged on the area to search for the suspect who is the victim’s 16-year-old son.

Authorities have been working in the area of township roads 205 and 45 and were deploying a drone and canine units in the search for the suspect.

Crime scene processing teams from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the residence assisting deputies.

Investigators filed for a search warrant for the Miami Street residence.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Riverside Schools on lock down related to DeGraff stabbing

Riverside Local Schools is currently on a lock down because of a fatal stabbing in DeGraff being investigated by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department are assisting.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office have been working in the area of township roads 205 and 45 and were deploying a drone and a canine unit in the area in search of a white male suspect.

Deputies had been dispatched to the school about 7:30 a.m. Friday.