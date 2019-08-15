Thunderstorms drop trees, power lines, disrupt utilites

Power is restored to dozens of residents in the Riverside community after strong late afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday knocked down trees and power lines, and closed multiple local streets in the DeGraff, Quincy and Logansville areas.

Village employees and residents work together Wednesday to remove a large tree that fell across Main Street near the village corporation limit in the area of County Road 24. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

Fire crews from DeGraff and Quincy, along with Riverside and Miami Township EMS were dispatched to the village of DeGraff about 6:15 p.m. in response to several fallen trees and downed power lines.

First responders closed off Main Street at the intersection of Hayes Street because of low-hanging wires. State Route 235 in the area of the 300 block of south Cretcher Street was also closed in both directions for several minutes as crews removed fallen limbs and debris in the roadway.

First responders block off the intersection of Main and Hayes streets in DeGraff after low-hanging wires were reported as a result of strong afternoon storms.

Crews from the DeGraff village street department were also working with residents to remove the remnants of a large tree that fell across the roadway on Main Street in the area of County Road 24 near the corporation limit.

Stop lights were out at the intersection of state routes 235 and 508 in the village, as well as at state routes 235 and 47.

Some localized flash flooding was also reported. Power was out for several for some customers.

Service to some Century Link customers was also affected.

Fallen limbs and debris were also reported in portions of Champaign County outside Urbana.

Strong storms impacted a swath of western Ohio Wednesday.

The National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings for portions of Allen and Van Wert counties around 9 p.m.