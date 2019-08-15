Show arena coming down soon

The process to raze and replace the existing show arena on the Logan County Fairgrounds is nearly about to begin as Logan County Fair Board members in a regular meeting Wednesday approved the upcoming demolition of the show arena.

A large tree situated near the entrance of the show ring will be taken down Saturday, along with other smaller, dead or dying trees, board discussion revealed.

The show arena itself is set for a Sept. 1 demolition.

No opposition to tearing down the show arena was vocalized, but the vote to topple the structure was less than resounding.

