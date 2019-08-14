Heidi Newfield joins Nashville Hitmakers

ACM-nominated top female vocalist to take stage in Saturday benefit concert

Heidi Newfield performs alongside Even Stevens and other country music singer-songwriters Aug. 17 for the 8th annual Nashville Hitmakers concert. (PHOTO | HEIDI NEWFIELD MUSIC)

An Academy of Country Music nominated female vocalist joins the cast set to perform Saturday,Aug. 17, for the eighth annual Nashville Hitmakers concert at Indian Lake High School.

The show is headlined by Lewistown’s Even Stevens, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, who organized the concert that features award-winning songwriters performing their greatest hits.

Heidi Newfield will offer an intimate, acoustic performance that will feature a number of her greatest hits, as well as new songs set to be released with her forthcoming album, The Barfly Sessions.

“I’m looking forward to joining Even (Stevens) for this show at Indian Lake, and with such an intimate setting, an acoustic set should make for a great time for everyone,” Newfield said by telephone recently from her residence in Nashville, Tenn.

“It’s bound to be a fun time.”

